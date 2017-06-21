Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the 2017 Confederations Cup group A football match between Russia and Portugal at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 21, 2017. (YURI KADOBNOV/AFP/Getty Images)
Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball during the 2017 Confederations Cup group A football match between Russia and Portugal at the Spartak Stadium in Moscow on June 21, 2017. (YURI KADOBNOV/AFP/Getty Images)

Ronaldo ready to pay $16.4-million in tax fraud case: report Add to ...

Julien Toyer

MADRID — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to pay Spain’s tax authorities €14.7-million ($16.39-million) – the amount he has been accused of defrauding by a prosecutor – ahead of a court hearing next month, Spanish state TV said on Wednesday.

Broadcaster TVE said, without identifying its sources, the 32-year-old would make this payment as a gesture of good will.

The report added Rolando will reiterate at a hearing on July 31 that he is innocent and has never hidden any income from the taxman or committed any tax fraud in Spain.

Representatives for Ronaldo declined to comment.

The Spanish prosecutor says the Real Madrid forward knowingly used a business structure to hide his image rights income in Spain between 2011 and 2014. Ronaldo has denied the charges.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Spanish prosecutor files tax fraud lawsuit against Ronaldo (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular