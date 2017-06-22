Alexis Sanchez struck early to become Chile’s all-time leading scorer on Thursday as the South American champions were held by Germany’s young squad to a 1-1 draw that left both teams in good position to advance to the semifinals of the Confederations Cup.

Sanchez netted his 38th goal with the Chilean national team by poking the ball into the net with his left foot after a smart pass by Arturo Vidal in the sixth minute. The ball hit the near post before crossing the line to allow the Arsenal forward to pass the 37 goals scored by Marcelo Salas.

Sanchez was making his debut in Chile’s starting lineup at the Confederations Cup after recovering from an ankle sprain that restricted him to only a few minutes off the bench in the opening win against Cameroon.

Germany, with only three players from its World Cup-winning team, played catch-up most of time against the more experienced Chileans, but it was able to earn the draw after Lars Stindl scored from close range in a counterattack just before halftime.

The result left both teams with four points each in Group B, three more than Australia and Cameroon, which played a 1-1 draw earlier Thursday in St. Petersburg.

Chile, trying to win its first major international tournament after winning consecutive Copa America titles, was in control for most of the match in front of 38,222 fans at Kazan Arena, holding on to possession and creating chances with Sanchez and Eduardo Vargas up front.

It opened the scoring after a pass by Germany defender Shkodran Mustafi was intercepted by Sanchez near the box. Arturo Vidal picked up the ball and quickly sent it back to Sanchez. The ball hit the near post before crossing the line as Germany goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen could only watch.

Germany, with a lineup slightly changed from the opening win against Australia, equalized in the 41st after Jonas Hector received a pass behind the Chilean defenders on the left side of the area and made a well-timed cross for Stindl’s close-range goal.

Vargas, who has 34 goals with Chile’s national team, almost added to the lead in the first half with a booming right-foot shot that struck the crossbar.

Sanchez came close to scoring his second goal just a few minutes later with a low left-foot shot that required a difficult save by Ter Stegen.

Chile was still without regular starting goalkeeper Claudio Bravo because of a left calf injury.

