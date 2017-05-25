Sebastian Giovinco is on pace to make a return to the Toronto FC lineup next week.

The star striker, who suffered a strained quadriceps muscle against Minnesota United on May 13, practised the last two days with Toronto.

Coach Greg Vanney said Giovinco had an MRI exam Wednesday that showed “almost complete healing, but not quite.”

Vanney said Giovinco could return to the roster for the June 3 game versus New England.

Toronto is being cautious with Giovinco, but Vanney said he has looked “great” in practice.

“He’s starting to strike balls, starting to strike balls on goal,” Vanney said. “With the quad it still becomes an endurance issue over time, and making sure he’s 100 per cent in terms of the strength of the muscle and its ability when fatigued to remain strong. (But) he’s looked great, he’s looked sharp, he’s looked ready.”

Report Typo/Error