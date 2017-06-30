Canada soccer captain Christine Sinclair has been appointed to the Order of Canada.

The 34-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., has led Canada to back-to-back Olympics bronze medals, scoring 168 goals in 259 games in a stellar international career that shows no signs of slowing.

Under Sinclair, Canada has risen to No. 4 in the world rankings, an all-time high.

Sinclair was one of 99 new appointments to the Order of Canada announced ahead of Saturday’s 150th anniversary of Confederation. Hockey star Mark Messier was also appointed.

Only retired American Abby Wambach has scored more international goals (184) than Sinclair in women’s play.

