Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Canada's Christine Sinclair, left, and Costa Rica's Shirley Cruz chase a through ball during first half international women's soccer action in Toronto on Sunday, June 11, 2017. (Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Canada's Christine Sinclair, left, and Costa Rica's Shirley Cruz chase a through ball during first half international women's soccer action in Toronto on Sunday, June 11, 2017. (Chris Young/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Soccer star Christine Sinclair appointed to Order of Canada Add to ...

TORONTO — The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Canada soccer captain Christine Sinclair has been appointed to the Order of Canada.

The 34-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., has led Canada to back-to-back Olympics bronze medals, scoring 168 goals in 259 games in a stellar international career that shows no signs of slowing.

Under Sinclair, Canada has risen to No. 4 in the world rankings, an all-time high.

Sinclair was one of 99 new appointments to the Order of Canada announced ahead of Saturday’s 150th anniversary of Confederation. Hockey star Mark Messier was also appointed.

Only retired American Abby Wambach has scored more international goals (184) than Sinclair in women’s play.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Former Toronto FC players look back at club’s first season (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular