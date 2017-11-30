Toronto FC believes they can go one step further than last year’s squad

The 2017 version of Toronto FC may not have blasted its way into the Major League Soccer championship game like last year's team did, but the principals say this one has more weapons.

"This team has more ways to win games," TFC head coach Greg Vanney said after the Reds ground out a 1-0 series aggregate win over the Columbus Crew for the Eastern Conference title. "We've won games this year that we dominated; we have a lot of possession; we beat teams that want to come try to press us; we beat teams when it's a tight game through set pieces. We've beaten teams where we need to sit back and play on the counter.

"I just think our ability on a night to recognize what is necessary and how we need to go about our business and get a result is fantastic. They know how to win games and adapt to a situation."

For Vanney and the players, the proof is in the difference this year between the regular season and the playoffs. The Reds rolled over the rest of the league through the 34-game season, setting an MLS record for points with 69 and losing only one game at home. They also won the Canadian club championship for the second consecutive year.

But the road grew considerably rougher in this year's playoffs. Unlike last season, when the Reds' offence exploded at times to bail it out of tight spots, this time it was a grind. They had to outlast the New York Red Bulls in a chaotic, physical series in which both Sebastian Giovinco and Jozy Altidore, the hero of Wednesday's 1-0 win over Columbus, ended up suspended for the first leg of the conference final. Then came two consecutive shutouts of the Crew along with Altidore's lone goal to provide the edge to advance to the MLS Cup at BMO Field on Dec. 9.

Altidore carved a place in Toronto sports history by scoring despite an ankle injury that had him limping until scoring and then forced him out of the game. Vanney said he expects Altidore to be able to play in the championship game.

"I think we're a better team," TFC defender Drew Moor said in comparing last year with 2017. "We were a very good team last year. In the playoffs, I felt we physically outbattled teams last year.

"It's different in the playoffs. In the regular season we opened up teams and attacked wave after wave. Teams won't let us do that in the playoffs."

The Reds learned that in last year's MLS Cup when their offence was held off the scoresheet by the Seattle Sounders, who did not have a shot on goal themselves but hung on to win on penalty kicks. There is a belief among the 2017 Reds that this is an unlikely outcome on Dec. 9.

"There's a lot of character in this group," Moor said. "It doesn't always go to script. We've got a lot of talented players, world-class soccer players. We've got guys who can dig deep and grind when the script goes out the window.

"Good teams find ways to win when not everything goes right."

While there are many reasons for TFC's improvement from a year ago – the roster depth, the goalkeeping of Alex Bono – the key one was finding the missing link between the midfield and the strikers, Giovinco and Altidore. The crucial piece turned out to be Spanish midfielder Victor Vazquez, who decided soccer in Mexico City was not a good fit for him or his family and let Reds general manager Tim Bezbatchenko know he was ready to come to Toronto. Vazquez's 16 assists, second in MLS during the regular season, forged a bond with the front line that was capped by his work on Altidore's goal.

The goal started with Bono, who fired a long kick up to Giovinco, who used his spectacular foot skills to elude several defenders and get the ball to Altidore. That started a give-and-go with Vazquez, who made the final, perfect pass by waiting until Altidore was in position and then placing it right on his foot.

"His eye, obviously, as we saw [Wednesday night], for the final pass, for the moment is special," Vanney said. "It brings a lot of confidence to our group. It brings that connection from our back line through Michael [Bradley], from Michael to Victor on to Seba [Giovinco] and Jozy. It's just a link that maybe we didn't have in the same way last year …. His eye for the game, his awareness of everything that's going on in the field and finding pockets, finding space. He's not a typical attacking midfielder. He gives us an honest day's work defensively. He covers a lot of ground, he's always helping."

That honest labour, along with the determination to push through setbacks like a blocked penalty kick early in Wednesday's game, is what Vazquez has in common with teammates who do not have his mental and physical skills. He does what is necessary to win, which is what TFC as a group had to do in this year's playoffs.

Playing any way necessary to win comes easier to a group that likes being together and wants nothing less than a championship, according to TFC captain Michael Bradley. He says everyone, from the behind-the-scenes staff to the coaches to the players, is willing to make any sacrifice for the good of the team.

"To find that is so rare," Bradley said. "I've played for 15 years and I've not had that in many places. When you have that, what you soon realize is you better be ready to go to the end of the earth to protect it. It's special. It's hard to find."

With the Sounders holding a 2-0 lead on the Houston Dynamo going into Thursday's second leg of the Western Conference final in Seattle, a rematch for the MLS Cup seemed likely. But according to Vanney and Bradley, the only concern for the Reds was that they get to play for the title in front of their famously passionate, raucous fans.

"People probably get tired of hearing me say this but the atmosphere in this stadium, the city, the relationship this team has with our fans, you don't find that in very many places," Bradley said. "I'm not talking just about North America, I'm talking about across the world. I don't think our fans truly understand what a difference they make for us and the way they push us on in certain moments. Ultimately, they give us this feeling like there is only one team that can win."