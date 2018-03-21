 Skip to main content

Toronto FC gives Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez a new multi-year contract

Toronto FC midfielder Victor Vazquez plays the ball during second half MLS Cup Final soccer action in Toronto on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2017.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

The Canadian Press
Toronto FC has re-signed Spanish playmaker Victor Vazquez to a multi-year contract extension.

In his first season with the MLS club, the 31-year-old attacking midfielder was named to the league's Best XI. Vazquez finished second in the league in assists with 16 including a league-leading six game-winning assists.

Vazquez finished the year with 10 goals and 20 assists in 39 appearances in all competitions. He won MLS player of the week honours four times.

The Spaniard came to Toronto from Mexico's Cruz Azul.

A product of the Barcelona youth system, he made his name with Club Brugge and was named Belgian Footballer of the Year for the 2014-15 season.

Vazquez earned US$700,00 last year, according to the MLS Players Association. That ranked fourth on the team, behind designated players Sebastian Giovinco, Michael Bradley and Jozy Altidore.

