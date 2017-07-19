Victor Vazquez drilled a penalty kick past Sean Johnson in the first minute of stoppage time and Toronto FC escaped with a 2-2 draw against New York City FC on Wednesday night.

Jordan Hamilton was clipped and taken down by New York City’s RJ Allen in the penalty area in the 90th minute, setting up Vazquez’s penalty kick for his fourth goal of the season.

Toronto (11-3-6) moved a point ahead of Chicago for the Eastern Conference and overall MLS lead.

After Ashtone Morgan gave Toronto an early 1-0 lead, New York City (10-6-4) responded with back-to-back scores. Reigning MVP David Villa netted his 13th goal of the season in extra time of the first half, and Maximiliano Moralez made it 2-1 in the 56th.

Toronto was playing without Jozy Altidore after he was called up to the U.S. national team for the Gold Cup.

