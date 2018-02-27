Toronto FC tops Rapids to advance to Champions League quarter-finals

Toronto FC elected to play efficient rather than spectacular soccer, and it served the purpose.

The Reds controlled the ball most of the night for a 0-0 draw with their Major League Soccer stablemates, the Colorado Rapids, which gave them a 2-0 win on aggregate in the first-round CONCACAF Champions League series. While it may not have resembled a typical TFC outing in the team's 2017 MLS championship season, it was just fine with the crowd of 23,383 at BMO Field as it sent the Reds to the Champions League quarter-finals.

The Reds will meet Tigres UANL in the quarter-finals. Tigres downed CS Herediano 5-3 on aggregate Tuesday night.

Going into the game, TFC head coach Greg Vanney said he planned to play an attacking style, looking for the win rather than preserving the lead and grinding out the series.

"Our approach is to be very professional, play the game smart, do what we do well," Vanney said on Monday, according to MLS.com. "We're not here to sit back and protect it. We're going to play forward and try to win the game."

It did not quite work out that way, although the Reds had the better scoring chances. Neither side played aggressively for very long and the score remained 0-0 heading into the second half. But with a 2-0 aggregate lead from the first game and two away goals, there was no reason for TFC to play anything more than a conservative game.

The Reds were content to play it safe in the second half as well, saving its best offensive strikes for the final 10 minutes.

They came close to scoring several times, but could not find the net.

There was a small scare for TFC in the 25th minute when striker Jozy Altidore was kicked in the back of the leg. He sat down at midfield and the medical crew, complete with stretcher bearers, ran onto the pitch.

The stretcher was waved off and Altidore jogged off the pitch, but went straight to the dressing room. However, he returned to play four minutes later and finished the half.

TFC's first good scoring chance came in the 23rd minute, when midfielder Jonathan Osorio, who was outstanding in the first game, juked his way around a couple defenders and found Sebastian Giovinco in the penalty area. But Giovinco's shot was just wide of the left post.

Five minutes later, Giovinco sent Justin Morrow in from the left side, but his shot was just wide of the far post.

From that point through the next 10 minutes, Colorado pushed hard, but they could not hit the net, with a couple shots just skimming over the crossbar. The Rapids' best chance came in the 40th minute, when striker Dominique Badji put a shot off the post.

The Champions League game was the start of a busy week for TFC. The Reds open the MLS season on Saturday at BMO Field against the Columbus Crew. Vanney said he planned to shuffle his lineup through both of this week's games.

"Over the course of these games, we'll get different guys opportunities and see where we're at," he said. "But at the same time, we're playing this one game at a time, trying to get a result in each."

Vanney had more players available for the second game of the Champions League set than he did for the first. Defender Chris Mavinga, who missed the first game with an injury, was available but did not play until the 83rd minute. Also ready to play was newcomer Gregory van der Wiel, who skipped the game in Colorado due to the birth of his first child, but Vanney elected not to dress him.

Another new signing, Spanish midfielder Ager Aketxe, was in uniform, but not among the starting 11. He made his TFC debut in the 73rd minute, replacing Marky Delgado.

"Physically, he's ready to go," Vanney told MLS.com. "He's a smart player, so tactically he's understanding quickly what we're doing.

"In these coming matches, we will want to get him integrated and start looking at how he'll play, how many minutes, how he'll ultimately fit in long term. He's a quality player, everything we thought."