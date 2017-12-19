Toronto FC’s Greg Vanney wins CONCACAF men’s coach of the year award

Chalk up another award for Toronto FC coach Greg Vanney.

Vanney added CONCACAF coach of the year honours Tuesday to the MLS top coaching award he picked up Nov. 27. The former U.S. international defender led Toronto to an unprecedented treble, winning the MLS Cup, Canadian Championship and Supporters' Shield after a record 69-point regular season.

CONCACAF is the federation that covers North and Central America and the Caribbean Vanney won the CONCACAF honour over Panama national team coach and Colombia's Juan Carlos Osorio in balloting by member association women's and men's national team coaches and captains, media and fans.

Mexico's Eva Espejo won female coaching honours.

On Sunday, CONCACAF announced forward Alex Morgan (Orlando Pride, U.S.) and goalkeeper Keylor Navas (Real Madrid, Costa Rica) as female and male players of the year.

Vancouver Whitecaps defender/captain Kendall Waston of Costa Rica was named to the CONCACAF Best XI. Canadian international midfielder Jessie Fleming of London, Ont., was named to the women's Best XI.

The other winners were:

Goalkeepers of the Year: Navas and Adrianna Franch (Portland Thorns), U.S..

Goal of the Year: Amaury Escoto, who plays for Mexico's Lobos BUAP, in a game against CD Guadalajar.

Outstanding Performance Award: Panama men's team.

