Toronto FC’s Jozy Altidore escapes longer ban for role in tunnel fight

Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore has escaped a longer ban over his red card for a halftime tunnel melee during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semifinal.

Toronto coach Greg Vanney said Friday that the MLS disciplinary committee had decided not to add to Altidore's mandatory one-game suspension.

The scuffle between Toronto and New York Red Bulls players as they went to their dressing room led to red cards for both Altidore and Red Bulls captain Sacha Kljestan for violent conduct.

Earlier this week, a separate independent panel upheld referee Chris Penso's decision to issue eject both, rejecting appeals by both Toronto and the Red Bulls.

As a result, Altidore is suspended for the Nov. 21 start of the Eastern Conference final in Columbus. Kljestan will miss a game next season.

Toronto will also be without striker Sebastian Giovinco, who got a one-game ban after picking up two yellow cards — for time wasting and dissent — over the two legs of the conference semifinal series win over the Red Bulls.

The league's disciplinary committee, which is separate from the independent panel, is comprised of three former MLS players, one former MLS coach and a former MLS referee.

There was no immediate word from the league on whether the committee had handed down any fines over the incident or what Kljestan's fate was.

The disciplinary committee can add to the mandatory one-game suspension for the red card and/or issue a fine for "those offences the committee deems to be of an egregious nature, or where the committee believes it must act to protect player safety or the integrity of the game."