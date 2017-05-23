Toronto FC striker Jozy Altidore is making a $10,000 donation to the Hospital for Sick Children.

Altidore’s donation, through the Jozy Altidore Foundation, will help fund and maintain the Toronto hospital’s SickKids Rooftop Garden for a two-year period.

“Making this donation to SickKids for this project is so important to me and my foundation,” Altidore said in a statement. “It will help so many kids and their families who are going through such a difficult time.

“The rooftop garden is a special location that can generate happiness, positivity and a breath of fresh air for everyone that visits it.”

Altidore, a U.S. interrnational, said it was his way of giving back to the Toronto community.

“The Toronto and surrounding area communities are beyond important to me,” Altidore said. “Everyone has embraced me as one of their own since my arrival and I am beyond thrilled to be able to give back to such a caring, loving group of people.”

Report Typo/Error