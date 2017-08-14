Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Toronto FC defender Nick Hagglund goes for a ball with Seattle Sounders FC forward Will Bruin during the first half at CenturyLink Field in Seattle on Saturday, May 6, 2017. (Jennifer Buchanan/USA Today Sports)
The Canadian Press

Toronto FC says defender Nick Hagglund will be out of action for six to eight weeks with a left medial collateral ligament sprain.

Hagglund suffered the injury in the first half of Toronto’s 4-1 Major League Soccer home win over the Portland Timbers on Saturday. Hagglund was chasing down a Timbers attacker when he fell awkwardly and caught his left leg underneath his body.

Hagglund had torn the same ligament on May 13, and was making just his second start since returning.

Toronto returns to action Saturday at Chicago.

