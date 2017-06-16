Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The Vancouver Whitecaps logo seen at the club's new National Soccer Development Centre facility. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)
BURNABY, B.C. — The Canadian Press

The Vancouver Whitecaps say two minors have been charged with sexual assault after an incident at the team’s training facility in Burnaby, B.C., last week.

A spokesperson for the team says in a statement that a serious incident allegedly occurred between some male youth players at the Burnaby training facility that was in clear contravention of the club’s code of conduct.

The two players were immediately put on indefinite suspension by the Whitecaps and the matter was handed over to the local RCMP detachment who the team says later pressed charges.

In response to a question about an incident at the Whitecaps training facility, the RCMP confirmed that two youths have been charged with sexual assault.

The Mounties declined to release any further information, citing the fact the matter is now before the courts and there is a publication ban in the case.

The Whitecaps have two professional teams, one in Major League Soccer and one in the lower-tier USL.

In the statement, the Whitecaps said: “The safety and well being of our players is our top priority and we have been co-operating fully with the RCMP investigation.”

