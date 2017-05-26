In the absence of star forwards Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco, Spanish midfielder Victor Vazquez decided it was time for Toronto FC’s faithful to take notice of his gifts.

Vazquez had already attracted attention in his first MLS season with a league-leading eight assists but on Friday night he added goal-scoring to his list of accomplishments. With Altidore (suspension) and Giovinco (strained quadriceps) out, Vazquez scored twice to spark the Reds to a 5-0 shellacking of the Columbus Crew. That raised the Reds’ undefeated streak to eight games and kept them in first place over all with 29 points.

Earlier in the week, TFC head coach Greg Vanney was a little coy when he was asked how he planned to make up for the absence of Altidore and Giovinco. While the Reds’ roster is universally regarded as deep, the team is not as rich at forward as it is in the other positions.

“Obviously [Altidore and Giovinco] account for quite a few of our goals when it comes down to it,” Vanney said. “But we have other guys who can score goals. Tosaint [Ricketts] has been that guy as the other forward.

“We have other guys who are capable of stepping up. We have creators. We have guys who get in goal-scoring positions.”

Judging by Friday’s result, Vazquez was the main player Vanney had in mind, along with defender Justin Morrow. Vazquez was simply outstanding, pacing the TFC attack with his passing and then stepping up to score two goals himself, one in the first half on a penalty kick and another on a free kick that went under the Columbus wall.

Ricketts was also flying in his fifth start of the season and could have had a couple of goals in the first half but missed the net. Morrow attacked all night from the backside and scored the Reds’ second goal. Also worthy of mention was 22-year-old forward Ben Spencer, who made his MLS debut for TFC and set up Morrow’s goal with a nifty steal.

If Vazquez keeps up his torrid start, he will be a lock to take the MLS newcomer-of-the-year award. The 30-year-old Spaniard went into Friday’s game leading the league in assists with eight and he raised his goals total to three.

In fact, it was one of his own passes that resulted in Vazquez’s second goal of the season, a penalty kick in the sixth minute. A long pass from Vazquez sprung Ricketts for a rush and he was taken down hard in the penalty area by Columbus defender Jonathan Mensah.

Vazquez was chosen to take the penalty kick and he easily drilled the ball to the back of the net.

The first half was a rough ride for Mensah, who was victimized a couple of times by Ricketts. The Canadian striker was trouble all night for the visitors, either as a threat to score or to set up a goal. Morrow almost had a second goal when Ricketts went around Mensah and got the ball to him. But Crew goalkeeper Zack Steffen made a nice save on the shot.

However, Morrow was ready when the rookie Spencer made a nice play to steal the ball from Crew midfielder Wil Trapp. He fed Morrow, who was racing down the left side and he scored his third goal of the season in the 39th minute.

That made it a nice MLS debut for Spencer, a 6-foot-5, 181-pound forward from Albuquerque, N.M., who was promoted from TFC II three weeks ago. He showed promise as a junior player on the U.S. national teams but his career was derailed by injuries over the past couple of years.

It was Vazquez, though, who had the 25,376 spectators at BMO Field buzzing. He was signed as a free agent in the off-season after negotiating his own release from the Mexican club Cruz Azul. The Barcelona native joined Cruz Azul for the 2016 season after five years with the Belgian side Club Brugge KV in the Jupiler Pro League.

TFC had been tracking Vazquez for a couple of years and the team’s interest grew in the off-season because a priority became adding an attacking midfielder. When Vazquez decided Cruz Azul was not a good fit, the Reds had their man.

Vazquez and the Reds kept the heat on Columbus in the second half and he scored his second goal on a free kick in the 59th minute. He drilled a shot along the grass that somehow got through the Columbus wall and hit the back of the net to give Toronto a 3-0 lead.

Even Vazquez’s substitute got into the act. Jonathan Osorio, who missed a couple of games with an elevated heart rate, came on for Vazquez late in the game and scored his first goal of the season in the 86th minute.

A few minutes before that, Reds midfielder Marco Delgado was issued a red card for a hard tackle on Trapp. Jordan Hamilton completed the scoring with a goal in the 90th minute.

