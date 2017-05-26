In the absence of star forwards Jozy Altidore and Sebastian Giovinco, Spanish midfielder Victor Vazquez decided it was time for Toronto FC’s faithful to take notice of his gifts.

Vazquez had already attracted attention in his first MLS season with a league-leading eight assists but on Friday night he added goal-scoring to his list of accomplishments. With Altidore (suspension) and Giovinco (strained quadriceps) out, Vazquez scored twice to spark the Reds to a 5-0 shellacking of the Columbus Crew. That raised the Reds’ undefeated streak to eight games and kept them in first place over all with 29 points on an 8-1-5 record.

Vazquez was simply outstanding, pacing the TFC attack with his passing and then stepping up to score himself, one in the first half on a penalty kick and another on a free kick that went under the Columbus wall.

“His brain,” TFC head coach Greg Vanney said when asked what makes Vazquez a special player. “At the end of the day he’s just so aware of his surroundings. I’m a big believer that the game is played in your head before it’s played out so everyone can see it. He’s just two steps ahead of everyone else.

“He knows how much time he has, he knows where pressure is coming from, he knows where his outs are, he knows where the pass that can hurt people is. He just knows. The second part of it is he has the ability to hit any of those passes.”

Forward Tosaint Ricketts was also flying in his fifth start of the season and could have had a couple of goals in the first half but missed the net. Morrow attacked all night from the backside and scored the Reds’ second goal. Also worthy of mention was 22-year-old forward Ben Spencer, who made his MLS debut for TFC and set up Morrow’s goal with a nifty steal.

If Vazquez keeps up his torrid start, he will be a lock to take the MLS newcomer-of-the-year award. The 30-year-old Spaniard went into Friday’s game leading the league in assists with eight and he raised his goals total to three.

In fact, it was one of his own passes that resulted in Vazquez’s second goal of the season, a penalty kick in the sixth minute. A long pass from Vazquez sprung Ricketts for a rush and he was taken down hard in the penalty area by Columbus defender Jonathan Mensah.

Vazquez was chosen to take the penalty kick and he easily drilled the ball to the back of the net.

What Vazquez thought of all this is not known, as he threw a few moves on the TFC media-relations staff and was long gone by the time reporters were admitted to the team’s boudoir.

But he had the 25,376 fans at BMO Field buzzing. He was signed as a free agent in the off-season after negotiating his own release from the Mexican club Cruz Azul. The Barcelona native joined Cruz Azul for the 2016 season after five years with the Belgian side Club Brugge KV in the Jupiler Pro League.

TFC had been tracking Vazquez for a couple of years and the club’s interest grew in the off-season because a priority became adding an attacking midfielder. When Vazquez decided Cruz Azul was not a good fit, the Reds had their man.

Vazquez and the Reds kept the heat on Columbus in the second half and he scored his second goal on a free kick in the 59th minute. He drilled a shot along the grass that went underneath the Columbus wall and hit the back of the net to give Toronto a 3-0 lead.

TFC goalkeeper Alexander Bono, who had an easy time earning the shutout, called it “a cheeky goal,” since Vazquez correctly anticipated the Crew defenders would jump when he kicked.

“He’s got a sense the wall is going to jump and try to take away the ball over the wall so he goes under the wall,” Vanney said. “It’s another sign of him being just a little bit smarter than everybody else sometimes.”

TFC’s depth was also shown when Vazquez and a few other starters were relieved late in the second half and a red card to Marco Delgado reduced the Toronto side to 10 players for the final 10 minutes. Jonathan Osorio came on for Vazquez and scored his first goal of the season on an assist from Jordan Hamilton, who relieved Spencer. Then Osorio drew an assist on a goal by Hamilton.

Despite the happy result, there is one sign of unhappiness on the team. Giovinco made it clear in an Instagram post on Thursday that he was not happy the TFC medical staff would not allow him to play. Vanney said he understands Giovinco feels he is ready to play but also admitted he did not want to see the matter become public.

“The fear was in an unpredictable environment like a game where you have fatigue, because it’s a long game, and the [magnetic resonance image test] still showed some form of an injury, so there is an inherent risk,” Vanney said. “Therein lies the balance, so the decision was made there was too much of a risk [to reinjure the quad muscle].

“Preferably, it’s better kept in-house. That’s a discussion for me and him.”

