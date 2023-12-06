Skip to main content
A crowd of 48,112 gave Canada captain Christine Sinclair and fellow veterans Sophie Schmidt and Erin McLeod a rousing sendoff on Dec. 5. The Canadian women downed Australia 1-0 as all three players were honoured in their international retirement.

