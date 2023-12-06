Canada captain Christine Sinclair goes out a winner in 1-0 victory over Australia
A crowd of 48,112 gave Canada captain Christine Sinclair and fellow veterans Sophie Schmidt and Erin McLeod a rousing sendoff on Dec. 5. The Canadian women downed Australia 1-0 as all three players were honoured in their international retirement.
The Canadian Press
Most Popular
0 of 9 videos
Latest
0 of 10 videos
Canada
0 of 10 videos
World
0 of 10 videos
Life & Arts
0 of 10 videos
Drive
0 of 10 videos
Business & Investing
0 of 10 videos