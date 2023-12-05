Skip to main content
Canada captain Christine Sinclair and midfielder Sophie Schmidt will call time on their international career at Dec. 4's friendly against Australia at B.C. Place Stadium. The longtime friends and teammates have won a combined 555 caps for Canada going into the farewell game.

