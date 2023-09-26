Skip to main content
The Canadian Press

Canada women’s soccer team takes on Jamaica at Toronto’s BMO Field in the second leg of a playoff to determine the final CONCACAF entry for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Canada topped Jamaica 2-0 on Friday in the first leg. (Sept. 26, 2023)

The Canadian Press

Most Popular

0 of 9 videos

Latest

0 of 10 videos

Canada

0 of 10 videos

World

0 of 10 videos

Life & Arts

0 of 10 videos

Drive

0 of 10 videos

Business & Investing

0 of 10 videos