Canadian women’s soccer team eyes Olympic qualification against Jamaica on home soil
Canada women’s soccer team takes on Jamaica at Toronto’s BMO Field in the second leg of a playoff to determine the final CONCACAF entry for the 2024 Paris Olympics. Canada topped Jamaica 2-0 on Friday in the first leg. (Sept. 26, 2023)
The Canadian Press
