The auction for six jerseys worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina's triumphant run at the 2022 World Cup closed on Dec. 14 with the memorabilia selling for $7.8-million. 'The smell is something that we definitely have to consider. But at the same time, the collectors typically don't care one way or another... But in this case they all smell fine,' said Brahm Wachter, Sotheby's head of modern collectibles.

Reuters