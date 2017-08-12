Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic eyes the ball to make a save during the second half of the New England Revolution's 1-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/USA Today Sports)
Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Stefan Marinovic eyes the ball to make a save during the second half of the New England Revolution's 1-0 win over the Vancouver Whitecaps at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, in Foxborough, Mass. (Winslow Townson/USA Today Sports)

Whitecaps fall 1-0 to Revolution Add to ...

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The Associated Press

Published

Last updated

Teal Bunbury scored his fourth goal in five matches, helping the New England Revolution beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on Saturday night.

Each of New England’s seven wins has come at home. The Revolution (7-10-5) are 0-8-3 on the road.

Bunbury finished a nice passing sequence in the 53rd minute. Kelyn Rowe, near midfield, tapped a goal kick by Vancouver’s Stefan Marinovic to Kei Kamara, who tapped it back to Rowe on the right side for the feed to a charging Bunbury just outside the 6-yard box.

Cody Cropper had two saves for his sixth shutout of the season.

Vancouver (9-8-4) had its three-game road unbeaten streak snapped.

Report Typo/Error
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular