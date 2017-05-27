The Vancouver Whitecaps had the majority of the scoring chances but it was D.C. United who had the only goal for a 1-0 Major League Soccer victory Saturday.

Forward Lamar Neagle scored on a penalty kick in the 61st minute as United snapped a three-game losing streak.

The penalty was awarded after Whitecaps defender Kendall Waston was called for hauling down United’s Jose Oritz in the box. The crowd of 20,905 at B.C. Place Stadium voiced its displeasure when replays showed Waston barely touching Oritz but referee Sorin Stoica wasn’t swayed.

Neagle calmly sent the ball into the top corner for his sixth goal of the season.

The Whitecaps had a chance to tie the match in extra time. Vancouver was awarded a penalty kick following a collision between United goalkeeper Bill Hamid and Vancouver’s Brek Shea.

Forward Cristian Techera took the shot but it hit the post.

The Whitecaps applied pressure after falling behind 1-0 but couldn’t get a ball past Hamid. Shea had a header that went off the crossbar during extra time.

It was the fourth win of the season — and second on the road — for D.C. United (4-6-2), who have 14 points and climbed out of the Eastern Conference basement.

Vancouver (5-6-1) remains hovering around the Western Conference playoff line with 16 points. The Whitecaps have lost two of their last three MLS games but have wins in three of their last five.

The Whitecaps had several great scoring chances during the opening 45 minutes, including a pair in the final minutes of the half.

In the 40th minute, defender Tim Parker headed a shot that Hamid managed to stop. Soon after, forward Fredy Montero drilled a ball just wide.

Techera had two good opportunities in the 19th minute, both set up by Montero. First, Techera took a cross from Montero and headed a ball that hit the cross bar. A few seconds later he sent another Montero pass just past the open corner of the net.

D.C. United tested the Whitecaps early. Forward Luciano Acosta boomed a left-footed shot from the top of the box that forced Whitecaps’ goalkeeper David Ousted to make a diving, one-handed save in the seventh minute.

Vancouver defender Jordan Harvey made a big play in the 31st minute. D.C. United’s Ortiz gained the ball at the corner of the net and looked to have a clear shot until Harvey made a sliding block, knocking the ball out of bounds.

NOTES: Whitecaps midfielder Matias Laba missed the game due to yellow card accumulation. Shea substituted into the match in the 63rd minute to appear in his 150th MLS game. The Whitecaps were playing their third home game in eight days. Vancouver takes a 2-1 lead into Montreal Tuesday night in the second leg of their Canadian championship semifinal series.

