Goetze scores in extra time, bringing Germany a 1-0 victory over Argentina at the Maracana stadium, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
-
Germany's Mario Goetze kicks to score his side's first goal in extra time against Argentina's goalkeeper Sergio Romero during the World Cup final.
(NATACHA PISARENKO/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
-
Germany's Mario Goetze celebrates his goal against Argentina with teammates (left to right) Mats Hummels, Toni Kroos, Andre Schuerrle, Thomas Mueller and Benedikt Hoewedes during extra time.
(DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS)
-
A Germany fan reacts after his team scored a goal against Argentina at the at Maracana Stadium.
(MANU FERNANDEZ/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
-
Players celebrate after winning the 2014 World Cup final.
(DAMIR SAGOLJ/REUTERS)
-
Germany's Thomas Mueller, left, Bastian Schweinsteiger, right, and Philipp Lahm (16) embrace after the game.
(MARTIN MEISSNER/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
-
Argentina's Lionel Messi reacts after losing the 2014 World Cup final against Germany.
(SERGIO MORAES/REUTERS)
-
Germany's players lift the World Cup trophy as they celebrate their victory.
(MICHAEL DALDER/REUTERS)
-
Germany's coach Joachim Loew lifts the World Cup trophy next to Lukas Podolski.
(KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)
-
Germany's Bastian Schweinsteiger holds up the World Cup trophy as the team celebrates their 1-0 victorY over Argentina.
(FELIPE DANA/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
-
Argentine fans react as they watch a broadcast of the 2014 World Cup final match between Argentina and Germany at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.
(PILAR OLIVARES/REUTERS)
-
Soccer fans of the Germany national soccer team celebrate their team's victory during the live broadcast of the World Cup final, inside the FIFA Fan Fest area on Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro.
(SILVIA IZQUIERDO/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
-
Supporters of the German national soccer team wave German flags outside their car on the shopping road Kurfuerstendamm in Berlin, Germany, after Germany defeated Argentina.
(MICHAEL SOHN/ASSOCIATED PRESS)
-
Argentina supporters Lucas Zanella (left) and Carina De Micheli (right) kiss outside an Argentinian restaurant, in Toronto where they watched Argentina lose to Germany.
(MARK BLINCH/REUTERS)