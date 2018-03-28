Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons says Toronto has “all the makings” to open the season strong in a four-game series at home against the New York Yankees. Pitchers Marco Estrada and J.A. Happ weigh in on the series, which kicks off Thursday.

