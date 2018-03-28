Blue Jays pitchers on facing the Yankees in season-opening series Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Canadian Press | Mar. 28 2018 Show Description Blue Jays manager John Gibbons says Toronto has “all the makings” to open the season strong in a four-game series at home against the New York Yankees. Pitchers Marco Estrada and J.A. Happ weigh in on the series, which kicks off Thursday. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print