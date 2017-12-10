Canada Soccer says joint 2026 World Cup bid is a ‘runway’ for developing sport Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist The Canadian Press | Dec. 10 2017 Show Description Canada's bid director for the World Cup says the United 2026 bid with Mexico and the U.S. is as much about the eight-year 'runway' for developing men’s soccer in Canada. Peter Montopoli says hosting 10 games would be 'icing on the cake' Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print