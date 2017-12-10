Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Canada's bid director for the World Cup says the United 2026 bid with Mexico and the U.S. is as much about the eight-year 'runway' for developing men’s soccer in Canada. Peter Montopoli says hosting 10 games would be 'icing on the cake'

