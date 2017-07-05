Montreal’s Francoise Abanda lost in three sets to Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko on Wednesday in the second round of Wimbledon’s women’s tournament.

Ostapenko topped the Canadian 4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 5-3, in a match that took one hour 56 minutes.

Although Abanda had 21 unforced errors to Ostapenko’s 31, the Latvian dominated play at the net.

In men’s doubles action, Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil and his partner Julien Benneteau of France beat Argentina’s Nicolas Kicker and Diego Schwartzman 6-4, 6-3, 6-3.

Toronto’s Daniel Nestor and France’s Fabrice Martin also advanced, topping Brazil’s Rogerio Dutra da Silva and Thomaz Bellucci 6-2, 7-6 (7-5), 6-2.

