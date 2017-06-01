Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada reacts during her second-round match against Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia at Roland Garros on June 1, 2017 in Paris, France. (Adam Pretty/Getty Images)
PARIS — The Canadian Press

An ailing Eugenie Bouchard was eliminated from the French Open on Thursday following a 6-3, 6-0 loss to 17th-seed Anastasija Sevastova.

The player from Westmount, Que., clearly struggled, committing 22 unforced errors and failing to save break point on seven of nine chances.

The Canadian was playing in the second major of the season despite suffering a Grade 2 ankle sprain while preparing for last week’s Nuremberg Cup.

She fought through the injury to win her first-round match against Japan’s Risa Ozaki, but faltered against Latvia’s Sevastova.

Trailing 5-0 in the second set, Bouchard double-faulted to set up match point, then hit an errant forehand to pick up her final unforced error of the match.

Bouchard was a semifinalist at Roland Garros in 2014.

