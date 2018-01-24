Another social-media casualty, Tennys Sandgren falls back into obscurity

Until very recently, no one cared to know anything about Tennys Sandgren, or what he thought.

The 26-year-old American journeyman, ranked 97th in the world, was one of those faceless players on the ATP Tour who make up the chum at the bottom end of a draw. His only outstanding characteristic was a twee first name. It inspired a few whimsical articles on slow news days.

Six days ago, after beating three-time Grand Slam winner Stan Wawrinka at the Australian Open, his profile jumped. Suddenly, he was the next big thing.

Today, he is another chalk outline on the battleground of social media.

The vehicle of Sandgren's self-destruction was Twitter. As often happens nowadays, his sudden rise in Q-rating prompted people to begin truffling through his account for instances of wrong-thinking. They found a treasure chest of clickbait.

Among Sandgren's Twitter hits: the LGBTQ community ("stumbled into a gay club last night … my eyes are still bleeding"); Karl Marx ("his ideology is worse than Hitler's); and Pizzagate ("the collective evidence is too much to ignore").

There's a lot more like that, but you get the gist.

In his online presence, Sandgren revealed himself not as stupid, precisely, but as the sort of stupid person who mistakenly believes he is clever. Worse, he is often cruel in the cartoonish manner of a jock who's graduated high school, but never really left. It's a bad combo.

Professional athletes are especially prone to it – undereducated, overindulged and having rarely heard the word "No." On a pedagogic level, it's a terrible way to raise a functioning human adult.

Thus, the only surprising thing about the Tennys Sandgren debacle is how many still straightfacedly say they are surprised by it.

Mostly, what catching out Sandgren did was make people happy.

(In years past, we might've used the word schadenfreude in this context, but that's no longer true. No one feels shame in the joy of destroying a nitwit such as Sandgren these days. It's pure freude.)

While the online kindling was being piled at his feet, Sandgren tried talking his way out of it.

Shrugging it off as rank foolishness didn't work. Neither did excuses or a mass deletion. Left desperately unequipped by his lived experience to explain himself to a jury, Sandgren was reduced in a few days to a gibbering mess.

After mercifully losing his quarter-final on Wednesday, to 58th-ranked Hyeon Chung, Sandgren capped off his terrible week in the most ill-advised way possible – with a self-pitying harangue read from a script that, God help him, he may have written himself.

"You dehumanize with pen and paper and turn neighbour against neighbour," Sandgren said robotically in his final presser. "In so doing, you may actually find you are hastening the hell you wish to avoid. The hell we all wish to avoid."

Once he'd finished, he offered to take questions about the match.

This guy hasn't got it yet. He isn't a tennis player any more. He's a punching bag. His new job is giving some people the opportunity to feel righteously outraged by his existence.

Since everything online operates at warp speed, we have already reached the stage of Sandgren's rise and fall where we reconsider his legacy.

Was all of this too much? Was it fair? Did he deserve a little compassion? What did it all mean?

Maybe a little; not entirely; yes, insofar as everyone does; and nothing.

No minds were changed here, no principles advanced; no progress made.

The people who violently disagree with Sandgren will parade his head around the field for a few days. The people at the other extreme end of the political spectrum will call it bullying and dig in a little deeper. The majority in the middle will lose interest and wander off to the next stoning.

The destruction of relatively anonymous figures such as Sandgren is no longer an illustrative case, a cautionary tale, an important conversation to have or a witch-hunt. It's an industry.

This is what happens when sport begins to eat its own tail.

We used to admire the people who play our games unreservedly. They were regular people doing irregular things. It would not have occurred to a spectator a hundred years ago to think of Babe Ruth as a "genius." He was a good ball player in the way someone else could be a good welder.

As the market grew more crowded, athletes began to assume superhuman attributes. That was the only way to distinguish one from the other.

Inevitably, this secular worship took on a moral character. Athletes no longer seemed better than the rest of us. They were better, through and through.

It's no longer good enough to hit a ball well. You have to be a philanthropist, a progressive visionary, a protector of small children and the oppressed. That and a major title will get you a Rolex deal.

Having risen so high in our estimation, they have a long way to fall. Even nobodies such as Sandgren.

As the media covering sports atomized in the past 10 or 15 years, a long tradition of protecting athletes from their slip-ups fell out of fashion. Social media gave the pros the ability to ruin themselves. We need lurid stories; they provide them. It's all too perfect.

If there's no longer much of a business in building athletes up, there is a roaring one in tearing them down. It's the last sort of sports journalism that predictably moves the dial in the Trump era. That was the one thing Sandgren said this week that made any sense.

Humiliating him doesn't fix anything. It hasn't made the world one bit kinder. No one comes away from this anything but confirmed in their own viewpoint. But effecting change wasn't the goal.

A week ago, no one cared what Tennys Sandgren thought. A week from now, we'll have returned to that proper state of affairs.

All that's been achieved is that he fed the machine for a few hours. Now it's on to the next.