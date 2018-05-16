Abanda says she’s treated differently than Bouchard ‘because I am black’

Francoise Abanda says she doesn’t get the same recognition as fellow Canadian tennis player Eugenie Bouchard because she is black.
Abanda posted the comment in response to a Twitter user who asked why the 21-year-old from Montreal doesn’t get the same attention as Bouchard, her teammate on Canada’s Fed Cup squad.
“I will never get the same treatment because I am black. It’s the truth!” Abanda posted on her verified account.
Abanda is currently the highest-ranked women’s tennis player in Canada at No. 128.
Bouchard, a former No. 5 from Westmount, Que., has seen a steep decline in her career since reaching the Wimbledon final in 2014 and is currently ranked 133rd.
Bouchard, however, has remained in the public eye thanks to endorsements and modelling sessions.
