Alexander Zverev rallies past Stan Wawrinka to reach first Grand Slam semis at Australian Open

Alexander Zverev began 2020 with three consecutive losses, which meant he had plenty of problems -- and plenty of time on his hands ahead of the Australian Open.

So he showed up early and got to work, spending up to seven hours a day practising in the week before the decade’s first Grand Slam tournament.

That extra time paid off. And how.

Zverev, a 22-year-old from Germany, reached his first major semi-final by overcoming a terrible start Wednesday at Melbourne Park and putting together a 1-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 victory over three-time Grand Slam champion Stan Wawrinka.

“I hope,” Zverev said, “this will be the first of many.”

After ceding the opening set in 24 minutes, Zverev regrouped and recalibrated his strategy, using all of his six-foot-six (1.98-meter) frame to get to balls along the baseline and stretch points until Wawrinka faltered. It worked. Zverev’s sometimes-shaky serve -- he was double-faulting once per game while losing all of his matches at the season-opening ATP Cup -- was suddenly terrific, and Wawrinka’s barrel-chested baseline bashing weakened, as if he might be injured.

Wawrinka’s backhand is a one-handed tour de force that is not only his signature stroke but is among the most respected and feared shots in all of men’s tennis. But it let him down on this day: He finished with five winners and 31 errors on that side, 18 unforced and 13 forced.

On Friday, Zverev will take on No. 1 Rafael Nadal or No. 5 Dominic Thiem for a berth in the final. Nadal vs. Thiem was scheduled for Wednesday night local time. The other men’s semi-final is Thursday, with defending champion Novak Djokovic facing 20-time major title winner Roger Federer for the 50th time.

Both women’s semi-finals are Thursday: No. 1 Ash Barty of Australia vs. No. 14 Sofia Kenin of the United States, and No. 4 Simona Halep vs. unseeded Garbine Muguruza.

None has won the Australian Open; Halep was the runner-up in 2018.

Halep and Muguruza -- both two-time major champs, both former No. 1s -- advanced Wednesday with straight-set victories. Halep, who has yet to drop a set, required 53 minutes to dismiss No. 28 Anett Kontaveit 6-1, 6-1, before Muguruza eliminated No. 30 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-3.

“Perfection doesn’t exist,” Halep said, “but I’m very happy with the way I played. I felt great on court. I was moving great.”