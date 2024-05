Alexander Zverev serves his way to Italian Open title and sets himself up as a contender in Paris

Open this photo in gallery: Alexander Zverev, of Germany, holds his trophy after defeating Nicolas Jarry, of Chile, in the Italian Open tennis tournament final match at Rome's Foro Italico on May 19.Alessandra Tarantino/The Associated Press

Alexander Zverev put on a serving clinic in a 6-4, 7-5 win over 24th-ranked Nicolas Jarry to claim his second Italian Open title Sunday and earn his biggest trophy since tearing his ankle apart two years ago.

Zverev opened the match with three straight aces on the red clay court and won 20 of his 21 service points in the first set. The German didn’t drop a point on his first serve until late in the second set when the 6-foot-7 (2.01 meter) Jarry ran down a well-placed drop shot and replied with a cross-court winner.

It’s been a long road of recovery for the fifth-ranked Zverev after tearing three ligaments in his right ankle during the 2022 French Open semi-finals against Rafael Nadal.

This year’s French Open starts next Sunday and now Zverev has established himself among the favourites again – especially with top-ranked Novak Djokovic and 14-time Roland Garros champion Nadal both struggling lately. Djokovic and Nadal were eliminated in the second and third rounds, respectively, in Rome.

There are also injury concerns for second-ranked Jannik Sinner (hip) and third-ranked Carlos Alcaraz (right forearm) – who both withdrew from Rome.

Although Zverev, who has disputed a penalty order from a German court over allegations that he caused bodily harm to a woman, faces a trial starting during Roland Garros. He said recently that he won’t attend the start of the legal proceedings.

And Zverev isn’t 100 per cent healthy either. He had the pinky on his left hand bandaged due to a fall in his quarter-final win over Taylor Fritz, after which he said he “tore a capsule” and that his finger was “crooked.”

Zverev will also be defending his gold medal when the Paris Olympics tennis tournament is held at Roland Garros starting in late July.

Jarry, a Chilean playing in his first Masters Series final, upset Stefanos Tsitsipas in the quarter-finals.

It was Zverev’s third final in Rome. He won in 2017 by beating Djokovic in straight sets for his first Masters Series title then lost to Nadal in the title match a year later.

Top-ranked Iga Swiatek beat No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka in the women’s final on Saturday. Swiatek was in control from the start as she won 6-2, 6-3 on Saturday, earned her third trophy on Rome’s red clay and established herself as the overwhelming favourite at the French Open again. Roland Garros starts next weekend and Swiatek will be aiming for a third straight title in Paris and fourth overall.

In the women’s doubles final, Coco Gauff double faulted on match point to hand Sara Errani and Jasmine Paolini of Italy the title with a 6-3, 4-6, (10-8) victory. Gauff teamed with Erin Routliffe. Marcel Granollers and Horacio Zeballos beat Marcelo Arevalo and Mate Pavic 6-2, 6-2 for the men’s doubles title.