Anderson beats Dimitrov in Rogers Cup quarter-final

Open this photo in gallery TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 10: Kevin Anderson of South Africa plays a shot against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during a quarter final match on Day 5 of the Rogers Cup at Aviva Centre on August 10, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images) Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Kevin Anderson advanced to the Rogers Cup semi-finals on Friday with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Grigor Dimitrov at Aviva Centre.

The Wimbledon finalist from South Africa needed 66 minutes to complete the win over the fifth-seeded Bulgarian.

Anderson, the No. 4 seed, will play the winner of the afternoon quarter-final between second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

On Friday evening, Robin Haase of the Netherlands will play Russia’s Karen Khachanov and top-seeded Rafael Nadal of Spain will take on sixth-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia.

The semi-finals are set for Saturday and the final goes Sunday at the US$5.94-million ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event.

Zverev won the tournament last year in Montreal.