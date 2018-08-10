Anderson beats Dimitrov in Rogers Cup quarter-final

Kevin Anderson advanced to the Rogers Cup semi-finals on Friday with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Grigor Dimitrov at Aviva Centre.
The Wimbledon finalist from South Africa needed 66 minutes to complete the win over the fifth-seeded Bulgarian.
Anderson, the No. 4 seed, will play the winner of the afternoon quarter-final between second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.
On Friday evening, Robin Haase of the Netherlands will play Russia’s Karen Khachanov and top-seeded Rafael Nadal of Spain will take on sixth-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia.
The semi-finals are set for Saturday and the final goes Sunday at the US$5.94-million ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event.
Zverev won the tournament last year in Montreal.
