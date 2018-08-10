 Skip to main content

Anderson beats Dimitrov in Rogers Cup quarter-final

Newsletters Subscribe Register Your account Your account AdChoices

Anderson beats Dimitrov in Rogers Cup quarter-final

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 10: Kevin Anderson of South Africa plays a shot against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during a quarter final match on Day 5 of the Rogers Cup at Aviva Centre on August 10, 2018 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Kevin Anderson advanced to the Rogers Cup semi-finals on Friday with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Grigor Dimitrov at Aviva Centre.

The Wimbledon finalist from South Africa needed 66 minutes to complete the win over the fifth-seeded Bulgarian.

Anderson, the No. 4 seed, will play the winner of the afternoon quarter-final between second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany and Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece.

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday evening, Robin Haase of the Netherlands will play Russia’s Karen Khachanov and top-seeded Rafael Nadal of Spain will take on sixth-seeded Marin Cilic of Croatia.

The semi-finals are set for Saturday and the final goes Sunday at the US$5.94-million ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event.

Zverev won the tournament last year in Montreal.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

If your comment doesn't appear immediately it has been sent to a member of our moderation team for review

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.