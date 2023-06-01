Open this photo in gallery: Bianca Andreescu reacts during her second round match of the French Open tennis tournament against Emma Navarro of the U.S., at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, June 1.The Associated Press

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has advanced to the third round of the French Open for the first time in her career with a comfortable 6-1, 6-4 win over American wild-card Emma Navarro.

Andreescu scored her fifth break of the contest by converting her first match point as Navarro fired the ball into the net after a brief rally.

Andreescu, the world No. 42 from Mississauga, Ont., was dominant for much of the match. She was briefly tested after falling behind by a break in the second set before winning three straight games, including a pair of breaks

Andreescu will face Ukraine’s Lesia Tsurenko in the third round. Tsurenko advanced via walkover in her second-round match against Lauren Davis of the United States.

In women’s doubles action, it was a split result for Canada in a pair of close matches.

Tenth seeds Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and American Taylor Townsend continued their promising partnership with a 7-5, 7-6 (3) win over Italy’s Sara Errani and Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States, while Vancouver’s Rebecca Marino and China’s Zhu Lin fell 7-5, 7-5 to the Chinese tandem of Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan.

Fernandez and Townsend will next face Estonia’s Ingrid Neel and Taiwan’s Fang-Hsien Wu.