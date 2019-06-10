 Skip to main content

Tennis Ashleigh Barty reaches career-best No. 2 in WTA rankings after French Open win

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Ashleigh Barty reaches career-best No. 2 in WTA rankings after French Open win

Howard Fendrich
PARIS
The Associated Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Ashleigh Barty poses with the trophy after winning the French Open on June 8, 2019.

The Associated Press

French Open champion Ashleigh Barty’s first Grand Slam title allowed her to rise to a career-best No. 2 on Monday, almost three years to the day after she re-entered the WTA rankings following a hiatus from tennis while she played professional cricket.

Barty moved up six places and now trails only reigning U.S. Open and Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka.

“New ground for me. New experiences, new feelings. A goal of mine this year was to try and crack the top 10. And we were able to do that,” said Barty, a 23-year-old Australian who ended last season at No. 15. “And then it was chipping away, trying to get top five. It’s all happened pretty quickly over the last two weeks. But we’re trying to take it in our stride and obviously we’ll have a couple of quiet days now to relax, to enjoy, to celebrate. And then set new goals.”

Story continues below advertisement

She never had been past the fourth round at a major tournament until getting to the Australian Open quarterfinals in January. She beat 19-year-old Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic 6-1, 6-3 in Saturday’s final at Roland Garros.

Barty took about a 1 1/2-year break from tennis after the 2014 U.S. Open, saying she needed time away from the pressures and rigours of life on the tour. She returned to competition in 2016, and on June 8 of that year, she moved back into the rankings at No. 623.

Look at her now, so close to No. 1.

“That’s kind of the next point, the next goal, the next situation I could see myself in,” Barty said about the idea of trying to overtake Osaka for the top spot. “But being No. 2 in the world’s incredible. It’s something I never dreamed of as a child and obviously we’ll keep chipping away and try our best to get to No. 1.”

Runner-up Vondrousova’s run to her first Grand Slam final helped her get from No. 38 to No. 16 on Monday. Semifinalist Amanda Anisimova, a 17-year-old American, also made quite a jump, going from No. 51 to No. 26.

The player Anisimova upset in the quarterfinals, defending champion Simona Halep, dropped from No. 3 to No. 8. She used to be ranked No. 1.

Another former top-ranked player and past French Open champion, Garbine Muguruza, fell six places to No. 25.

Story continues below advertisement

The top eight spots in the ATP rankings stayed the same, with French Open champion Rafael Nadal at No. 2, behind Novak Djokovic. Roger Federer is still at No. 3, and Roland Garros runner-up Dominic Thiem is No. 4.

This was the first time since the 2012 Australian Open that the top four men in the rankings all reached the semifinals at a tournament.

Karen Khachanov, a quarterfinalist in Paris, cracked the top 10 for the first time, rising two spots to No. 9, with Fabio Fognini at No. 10.

Top U.S. man John Isner, who missed the French Open with a foot injury, dropped out of the top 10 to No. 11.

Three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka’s run to his first Grand Slam quarterfinal in two years after knee surgery boosted him nine places to No. 19.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter