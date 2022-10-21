Félix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal has advanced to the semifinals of the ATP 250 European Open after defeating Dan Evans of the U.K. in a gruelling match on Friday that lasted two hours 41 minutes.

Auger-Aliassime dropped the first set 6-4, then bounced back with 7-6(4), 6-2 wins to take the match.

The Canadian will face Richard Gasquet of France in a Saturday morning semifinal. Dominic Thiem of Austria will play American Sebastian Korda in the other semifinal.

Against Evans, Auger-Aliassime had nine aces, won 33 receiving points and only had one double fault.