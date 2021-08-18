 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Tennis

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Auger-Aliassime advances to third round at Cincinnati Masters; Andreescu eliminated in women’s draw

CINCINNATI
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Félix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the third round of the Western & Southern Open with a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 win over Karen Khachanov.

Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

Félix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the third round of men’s singles competition at the Western & Southern Open on Wednesday, while fellow Canadian Bianca Andreescu fell in the second round of the women’s draw.

Montreal’s Auger-Aliassime, seeded 12th in Cincinnati, moved on with a 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-4 win over Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

Auger-Aliassime had his serve working for him Wednesday. He fired 14 aces in the match and won 90 per cent of first-serve points.

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian held serve throughout the match and saved the only break point he faced. He had 13 break-point chances against Khachanov, converting three.

Next up for Auger-Auger-Aliassime is a match with fifth-seed Matteo Berrettini. The Italian has won both of his previous meetings with Auger-Aliassime, including a quarterfinal match at Wimbledon earlier this year.

After receiving a first-round bye, seventh-seed Andreescu fell 6-4, 6-2 to Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.

Muchova, ranked No. 23 in the world, dropped serve to open the match but was broken only one other time when she already had the second set well in hand.

Muchova has five wins over top-10 players in the WTA Tour, and four of them have come this year.

Andreescu, the 2019 U.S. Open champion who is defending over half of her ranking points total this month, fell to 4-6 since returning to action after missing much of the clay-court season due to a COVID-19 infection.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies