 Skip to main content

Tennis Auger-Aliassime beats close friend Shapovalov, next plays Nadal at Madrid Open

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Auger-Aliassime beats close friend Shapovalov, next plays Nadal at Madrid Open

Madrid
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Felix Auger-Aliassime, left, defeated Denis Shapovalov 6-2, 7-6 (7) following a close second set that saw them exchange leads multiple times.

Julian Finney/Getty Images

Felix Auger-Aliassime fought through a tight match on Sunday to beat fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the first round of the Mutua Madrid Open.

Auger-Aliassime took the victory 6-2, 7-6(7) following a close second set that saw the long-time friends exchange leads multiple times.

The win means the 18-year-old from Montreal will face No. 2 ranked Rafael Nadal in the second round of the ATP 1000 clay-court event.

Story continues below advertisement

Nadal, who had a bye in the first round, is considered the best clay-court player in the world.

The Spanish tennis great is looking to clinch his 50th tournament victory in his home country’s capital.

Auger-Aliassime has rocketed up the world tennis rankings this year, thanks in large part to some strong results in South American clay-court events, highlighted by a runner-up showing at the Rio Open.

He comes into the Madrid event ranked 30th. Shapovalov, of Richmond Hill, Ont., sits at No. 20.

Sunday marked the second time Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov have met in a tour event. Last year they played in the first round of the U.S. Open in New York, where Auger-Aliassime retired early due to a racing heart.

The pair are off to slow starts in the European clay-court season after both reached the semifinals in March at the Miami Open, a Masters 1000 hard-court event. Shapovalov has lost his past three matches, while Auger-Aliassime had dropped two of three going into Sunday’s event.

Milos Raonic and Bianca Andreescu, Canada’s top-ranked singles players on the men’s and women’s sides, will not play in the Madrid Open because of injuries.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter