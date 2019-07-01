Auger-Aliassime defeats Pospisil in all-Canadian Wimbledon match

Felix Auger-Aliassime overcame a slow start to beat fellow Canadian Vasek Pospisil 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, 6-3 in a first-round match at Wimbledon on Monday.

It was the first career Grand Slam win for the 19th-seeded Auger-Aliassime, who is playing in the main draw of a major for the second time in his career.

The 18-year-old Montreal native had mixed results (27 winners and 24 unforced errors) against Vancouver’s Pospisil, who was playing for the first time since suffering a back injury last October that eventually required surgery.

Auger-Aliassime had a strong first half to 2019 to rocket up the rankings, reaching three ATP Tour finals.

Auger-Aliassime will face the winner of a match between Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria and Corentin Moutet of France in the second round.

No. 15 seed Milos Raonic of Thornhill, Ont., was scheduled to face Prajnesh Gunneswaran of India in a first-round match later Monday.

No. 29 seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., and Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., are scheduled to play first-round matches Tuesday.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., the lone Canadian in the women’s draw, also is expected to open on Tuesday.