Canada’s Félix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Libema Open tennis tournament with a 7-6 (2), 7-6 (5) win over Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands on Thursday.

The Montreal native fired 13 aces and saved both break points he faced.

Auger-Aliassime never had a chance to break Griekspoor, but he dominated the first-set tiebreak and won on his first set point with Griekspoor serving.

Auger-Aliassime led the second tiebreak 6-3 before Griekspoor made it close by winning two points on serve. That gave Auger-Aliassime the opportunity to serve for the match, and he converted the match point.

The Canadian, ranked ninth in the world, is seeded second at the grass-court event held outside the Dutch city of ‘s-Hertogenbosch. He will next face Russia’s Karen Khachanov.

In other results Thursday, fourth seed Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., was upset 7-6 (6), 7-6 (4) by Germany’s Oscar Otte in the second round of the Boss Open in Stuttgart, Germany.

Otte, ranked 61st in the world, next faces French player Benjamin Bonzi.

ATP changes include expanded tournaments, profit sharing

LONDON The ATP men’s professional tennis tour announced reforms Thursday that include expansion of five Masters 1000 events and 50-50 profit sharing between players and tournaments starting next year. Changes approved by the ATP Board also include increased prize money, all the result of more than two years of negotiations. Starting next year, Masters events in Madrid, Rome and Shanghai will grow from eight-day competitions to 12 days in line with Indian Wells and Miami. Beginning in 2025, the Canada and Cincinnati events will similarly expand. Prize money at the five expanded events will increase by more than 35 per cent, the ATP said.

Wimbledon record prize money at full-capacity tournament

LONDON Wimbledon will offer a record total of £40.3-million (US$50.5-million) in player compensation, but the singles champions will receive less than the prepandemic amount. The prize money excluding per diems totals a record £38.9-million (US$48.6-million), the All England Club announced Thursday. The men’s and women’s singles winners will each earn £2-million (US$2.5-million), which is 14.9 per cent less than in 2019. The overall prize money is an 11-per-cent increase over last year.