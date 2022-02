Félix Auger-Aliassime is through to the semi-finals of the Open 13 in Marseille.

The Canadian beat Ilya Ivashka 6-3, 6-4 in the winning effort.

The success comes a week after Auger-Aliassime won his first ATP title in nine attempts.

He upset top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas in his title-winning match at the ABM Ambro in Rotterdam.

The 21-year-old lost his previous eight finals dating back to 2019.

Auger-Aliassime will meet Roman Safiullin in one semi-final, while second-seeded Andrey Rublev of Russia will play ninth-seeded Benjamin Bonzi of France.