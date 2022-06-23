Canada’s Bianca Andreescu defeated top-seeded Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-4, 6-1 in quarter-final play Thursday at the Bad Homburg Open.

The unseeded Andreescu, who has yet to lose a set at the Wimbledon warm-up tournament, needed 82 minutes to complete the victory.

The 13th-ranked Kasatkina double-faulted six times and won only three of 17 points off her second serve. Andreescu, the world No. 64 from Mississauga, Ont., converted five of six breakpoint opportunities.

The Canadian will face either fourth-seeded Simona Halep of Romania or sixth-seeded American Amanda Anisimova in the semi-finals.

It will be Andreescu’s first appearance in a semi-final this season. The 2019 U.S. Open champion also reached the quarter-finals last month in Rome before falling to top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland.