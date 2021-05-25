 Skip to main content
Bianca Andreescu downs Belgian qualifier Maryna Zanevska to advance to Strasbourg Open quarter-finals

STRASBOURG, France
The Canadian Press
Bianca Andreescu hits a return during the final of the Miami Open, at Hard Rock Stadium, in Miami Gardens, Fla., on April 3, 2021.

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu is heading to the quarter-finals of the Strasbourg Open.

The tournament’s No. 1 seed, from Mississauga, Ont., beat Belgian qualifier Maryna Zanevska 6-1, 6-4 on Tuesday at the WTA Tour 250 clay-court event.

Andreescu, the world No. 7, won all five of her break points against the 259th-ranked Zanevska.

The Canadian, who fought back from a break down in the second set, has now won two matches in a row after a seven-week absence.

Andreescu suffered a foot injury in the final of the Miami Open in early April.

The 20-year-old Andreescu tested positive for COVID-19 upon arrival in Spain for the start of the clay-court season and didn’t play in Madrid or Rome.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion is 11-3 in 2021.

Andreescu will next face the winner of a match between No. 6 seed Zhang Shuai of China and Sorana Cirstea of Romania.

The event serves as a tune-up for next week’s French Open, the second Grand Slam of the season.

The French Open also is on clay – a surface in which Andreescu has little experience at the top level.

Tuesday’s match was just Andreescu’s third on clay at the WTA/Grand Slam levels.

The top player in the draw besides Andreescu, meanwhile, was eliminated Tuesday.

No. 2 seed Jessica Pegula of the U.S. lost 6-4, 6-4 to Arantxa Rus of the Netherlands.

