Bianca Andreescu expected to return from injury to lead Canada in Fed Cup tie against Switzerland

Open this photo in gallery Bianca Andreescu hits a return against Simona Halep during their WTA Finals match in Shenzhen, China, on Oct. 28, 2019. Andy Wong/The Associated Press

Bianca Andreescu is slated to make her return to the hardcourt next week in Canada’s Fed Cup tie against Switzerland.

The world No. 6 from Mississauga, Ont., hasn’t played a competitive match since suffering a knee injury three months ago at the WTA Finals.

Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., rising junior star Leylah Annie Fernandez of Laval, Que., and doubles specialist Gabriela Dabrowski of Ottawa are also on the Canadian roster.

The official draw will be held Feb. 6 ahead of the weekend tie on the Swiss Tennis Arena hardcourts in Biel, Switzerland.

If Canada wins, it would qualify for the Fed Cup Finals in Budapest in April. A loss would see the team fall into a playoff tie against a Regional Group I nation.

The Swiss lineup is expected to be announced this week.