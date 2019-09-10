 Skip to main content

Tennis Bianca Andreescu eyes Beijing for return after winning U.S. Open

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Bianca Andreescu eyes Beijing for return after winning U.S. Open

The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Bianca Andreescu’s coach says the tentative plan is for the Canadian tennis star to return to action at the Beijing Open later this month.

Sylvain Bruneau says the U.S. Open women’s champ likely will play one tournament during the WTA Tour’s Asian swing – with the Beijing Open, Sept. 28-Oct. 6 as the target.

The Beijing Open is part of the sport’s top level of events below Grand Slams like the U.S. Open – called a Premier Mandatory tournament.

Story continues below advertisement

Bruneau says Andreescu also hopes to qualify for the season-ending WTA Finals, Oct. 27-Nov. 3 in Shenzhen, China.

Andreescu, a 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., is fourth in the standings for the Finals. The top eight qualify for the event.

Andreescu beat American legend Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final on Saturday in New York. The Canadian reached No. 5 in the rankings with the win after starting the year outside the top 150.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter