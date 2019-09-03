Andreescu gets prime-time slot in U.S. Open quarters

Open this photo in gallery Bianca Andreescu after defeating Taylor Townsend in the fourth round of the 2019 U.S. Open. Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Bianca Andreescu is returning to prime time at the U.S. Open.

The Canadian teen tennis star will play in the evening draw for the second match in a row when she faces Elise Mertens of Belgium in a quarter-final on Wednesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

This time, though, Andreescu will be in the early evening match, starting at 7 p.m. ET. On Monday, her match against American Taylor Townsend didn’t start until about 10:30 p.m., and didn’t end until early Tuesday morning after the preceding men’s clash between Rafael Nadal and Marin Cilic went four sets.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday, Nadal’s quarter-final will follow the Andreescu-Martens contest.

It marks the third match in a row for the 19-year-old Andreescu at the largest stadium at the facility. Arthur Ashe Stadium seats just fewer than 24,000 people.

Andreescu, the No. 15 seed from Mississauga, is making her first appearance at the U.S. Open. She’s the first Canadian man or woman to reach the quarter-finals of the final Grand Slam of the season in singles since Patricia Hy-Boulais in 1992.

Andreescu has rocketed up the rankings this year, winning tournaments just below the Grand Slam level in Indian Wells, Calif., and Toronto.