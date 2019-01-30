 Skip to main content

Bianca Andreescu headlines Canada’s Fed Cup roster

Toronto
The Canadian Press
Canadian tennis player Bianca Andreescu poses for a photograph in Toronto on Jan. 29, 2019.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Rising star Bianca Andreescu headlines Canada’s roster for next week’s Fed Cup World Group II first-round tie against the Netherlands.

Tennis Canada says she’ll be joined by Rebecca Marino, Francoise Abanda and Gabriela Dabrowski.

The Feb. 9-10 tie will be played at Maaspoort Sports & Events in ‘s-Hertogenbosch.

Andreescu won her first WTA title last week and moved ahead of Eugenie Bouchard in the world rankings to become the new Canadian No. 1.

Arantxa Rus, Richel Hogenkamp, Bibiane Schoofs and Demi Schuurs have been nominated to represent the Netherlands.

