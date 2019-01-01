Bianca Andreescu joins Genie Bouchard in second round at ASB Classic

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga advanced on Tuesday to the second round of the WTA’s season-opening ASB Classic.
Andreescu, 18, downed Timea Babos of Hungary 6-4, 7-6 (8) in a first-round match, firing seven aces along the way.
She will take on the winner of the match between former world No 1. Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark and Laura Siegemund of Germany, whom she defeated 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final round of qualifying.
Andreescu joins fellow Canadian and former world No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard in the second round. Bouchard kicked off her season with a commanding 6-3, 6-3 win over American Madison Brengle on Monday.
She is slated to face qualifier Bibiane Schoofs in the second round.
In men’s play on Tuesday, Félix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal fell to Ivo Karlovic of Croatia 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of the Tata Open Maharashtra in India..
The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime, ranked 109th in the world, advanced to the main draw of the ATP 250 tournament after defeating Italian Gianluigi Quinzi 7-5, 6-3 in his final qualifier.
The Montreal native was born the same year the 39-year-old Karlovic turned pro.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.