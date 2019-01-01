Bianca Andreescu joins Genie Bouchard in second round at ASB Classic

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga advanced on Tuesday to the second round of the WTA’s season-opening ASB Classic.

Andreescu, 18, downed Timea Babos of Hungary 6-4, 7-6 (8) in a first-round match, firing seven aces along the way.

She will take on the winner of the match between former world No 1. Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark and Laura Siegemund of Germany, whom she defeated 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final round of qualifying.

Andreescu joins fellow Canadian and former world No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard in the second round. Bouchard kicked off her season with a commanding 6-3, 6-3 win over American Madison Brengle on Monday.

She is slated to face qualifier Bibiane Schoofs in the second round.

In men’s play on Tuesday, Félix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal fell to Ivo Karlovic of Croatia 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of the Tata Open Maharashtra in India..

The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime, ranked 109th in the world, advanced to the main draw of the ATP 250 tournament after defeating Italian Gianluigi Quinzi 7-5, 6-3 in his final qualifier.

The Montreal native was born the same year the 39-year-old Karlovic turned pro.