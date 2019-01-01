 Skip to main content

Tennis Bianca Andreescu joins Genie Bouchard in second round at ASB Classic

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Bianca Andreescu joins Genie Bouchard in second round at ASB Classic

Auckland, N.Z.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga advanced on Tuesday to the second round of the WTA’s season-opening ASB Classic.

Andreescu, 18, downed Timea Babos of Hungary 6-4, 7-6 (8) in a first-round match, firing seven aces along the way.

She will take on the winner of the match between former world No 1. Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark and Laura Siegemund of Germany, whom she defeated 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 in the final round of qualifying.

Story continues below advertisement

Andreescu joins fellow Canadian and former world No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard in the second round. Bouchard kicked off her season with a commanding 6-3, 6-3 win over American Madison Brengle on Monday.

She is slated to face qualifier Bibiane Schoofs in the second round.

In men’s play on Tuesday, Félix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal fell to Ivo Karlovic of Croatia 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of the Tata Open Maharashtra in India..

The 18-year-old Auger-Aliassime, ranked 109th in the world, advanced to the main draw of the ATP 250 tournament after defeating Italian Gianluigi Quinzi 7-5, 6-3 in his final qualifier.

The Montreal native was born the same year the 39-year-old Karlovic turned pro.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
MEMBER EXPERIENCES
Health Reboot
Featuring Leslie Beck, Alex Hutchinson, and Paul Landini, moderated by Dave McGinn. Jan 14th @ 5:30 p.m., Toronto, ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Health Reboot — Jan 14 2019

Complimentary to subscribers