Bianca Andreescu leads Canada to Fed Cup sweep of Netherlands

Open this photo in gallery Bianca Andreescu, right, celebrates the Canadian sweep of the Netherlands on Sunday. KOEN SUYK/AFP/Getty Images

Bianca Andreescu led Canada to a 3-0 sweep of the Netherlands on Sunday in a Federation Cup World Group II tennis match in Holland.

The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., was the highest ranked player in the tie at No. 70. and lived up to that status by winning both her matches Saturday and Sunday.

First, she defeated Dutch No. 2 Richel Hogenkamp 6-4, 6-1 on Saturday, then sealed the win in the third rubber against Arantxa Rus on Sunday, 6-4, 6-2.

Francoise Abanda of Montreal won the third match for Canada on a Dutch clay court with a 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-4 victory Saturday over Rus.