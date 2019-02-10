 Skip to main content

Tennis Bianca Andreescu leads Canada to Fed Cup sweep of Netherlands

Bianca Andreescu leads Canada to Fed Cup sweep of Netherlands

Wire Services
Open this photo in gallery

Bianca Andreescu, right, celebrates the Canadian sweep of the Netherlands on Sunday.

KOEN SUYK/AFP/Getty Images

Bianca Andreescu led Canada to a 3-0 sweep of the Netherlands on Sunday in a Federation Cup World Group II tennis match in Holland.

The 18-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., was the highest ranked player in the tie at No. 70. and lived up to that status by winning both her matches Saturday and Sunday.

First, she defeated Dutch No. 2 Richel Hogenkamp 6-4, 6-1 on Saturday, then sealed the win in the third rubber against Arantxa Rus on Sunday, 6-4, 6-2.

Francoise Abanda of Montreal won the third match for Canada on a Dutch clay court with a 7-6 (8), 4-6, 6-4 victory Saturday over Rus.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail's comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

