 Skip to main content

Tennis Bianca Andreescu looks to move up in rankings after U.S. Open win

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Bianca Andreescu looks to move up in rankings after U.S. Open win

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bianca Andreescu, poses with the US Open women's singles championship trophy at Top of the Rock, on Sept. 8, 2019, in New York.

The Associated Press

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has bigger goals in mind after winning her first Grand Slam title on Saturday at the U.S. Open.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., says she hopes to win “as many Grand Slams as possible” and become the No. 1-ranked player in the world.

Andreescu spoke to reporters Wednesday for the first time since beating Serena Williams in the U.S. Open final in New York. The half-hour press conference was held at the Aviva Centre, where Andreescu beat Williams in the Rogers Cup final exactly one month ago when the latter player retired with a back injury after just four games.

Story continues below advertisement

Andreescu says one of her immediate goals is to qualify for the WTA Tour Finals in Shenzhen, China next month. She is currently fourth in the standings for that event, with the top eight qualifying.

The world No. 5 is expected to make her return to action later this month at the Beijing Open.

When asked about a possible parade or celebration in Toronto or Mississauga, Andreescu was open to the idea, but said nothing has been finalized.

Andreescu also said she has heard from Drake after saying she got no messages from the Canadian rapper and Toronto Raptors global ambassador on “The Tonight Show” with Jimmy Fallon on Monday.

Andreescu read a message from Drake at the end of her press conference and said the Canadian rapper said “I’ve been liking every post with you in it. LOL. I thought you’d see.”

Andreescu then laughed and said she didn’t, saying she barely has had time to go on social media. She called having a conversation with Drake “unreal.”

A banner with Andreescu’s picture and the words “Canada’s U.S. Open champion” was placed above the Tennis Canada sign at the Aviva Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

The hashtag #SheTheNorth, which started to trend during the U.S. Open, was on the backdrop during the press conference.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter