Bianca Andreescu through to second round of U.S. Open with 6-2, 6-4 win over Volynets

New York
The Canadian Press
Bianca Andreescu returns a shot against Katie Volynets of the United States on day two of the 2019 U.S. Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Aug. 27, 2019.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Bianca Andreescu is through to the second round of the U.S. Open after posting a 6-2, 6-4 win over Katie Volynets on Tuesday.

Playing in her first match since winning the Rogers Cup last month in Toronto, the 15th seed from Mississauga, Ont., broke Volynets four times on eight opportunities on won 81 per cent of first serve points.

Andreescu didn’t make it easy for herself at times wit 32 unforced errors, but Volynets, a 17-year-old American qualifier, managed to convert just one of her five break point chances.

Andreescu will face Belgium’s Kirsten Flipkens in the second round.

It was a busy day for Canadians in men’s competition, with No. 18 seed Felix Auger-Aliassime of Montreal taking on Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., in the first round of the Grand Slam event for the second straight year.

Also Tuesday, Vancouver’s Vasek Pospisil took on ninth seed Karen Khachanov of Russia and Brayden Schnur of Pickering, Ont., faced 29th-seed Benoit Paire of France.

