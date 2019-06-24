 Skip to main content

Tennis Bianca Andreescu to miss Wimbledon with shoulder injury

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Bianca Andreescu to miss Wimbledon with shoulder injury

LONDON
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Bianca Andreescu has dropped out of Wimbledon because of an ongoing shoulder injury.

Lynne Sladky/The Associated Press

Canada’s Bianca Andreescu has dropped out of Wimbledon because of an ongoing shoulder injury.

The 19-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., Canada’s top-ranked women’s player at No. 25, withdrew from the French Open last month after winning her first match because of the right shoulder problem.

Andreescu suffered the injury in March. She pulled out of a fourth-round match at the Miami Open due to a subscapularis muscle tear in the rotator cuff of her right shoulder.

Story continues below advertisement

The injury came after an excellent start to the season for Andreescu, highlighted by an improbable run to the BNP Paribas Open title in Indian Wells, Calif., in March.

Andreescu’s withdrawal leaves Eugenie Bouchard of Westmount, Que., as the only Canadian in the women’s singles main draw, which starts July 1.

Tennis Canada is hoping Andreescu is ready for the summer hard-court season. It has been promoting Andreescu as the Tuesday night headliner for the Rogers Cup in Toronto on Aug. 6.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter